COMEDY TONIGHT! Silly Kitties 420 Comedy Show!

Silly Kitties is the post-pandemic comedy show you didn’t know you needed! Our 420 show is sponsored by Likkamore Canada – purveyor of awesome cannabis edibles!

Our headliner this week, is Danish Anwar, from CBC, Sirius XM’s Top Comic, Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Toronto Comedy All-Stars, Asian Comedy All-Stars, Your Hood’s A Joke, EVERYTHING!

Also featuring:

Sandra Battaglini (two time ‘Canadian Comedy Award’ Winner),

Nick Fernandes (from ‘Asian Comedy All-Stars’ & ‘Fresh Rice’ comedy special),

Gordon Hecht (from tv shows ‘Dark Matter’, ‘Private Eyes’, ‘Workin’ Moms’, ‘Murdoch Mysteries’),

Paul Goneau (producer of ‘The Monthly Show’)

and also, special surprise guests!

The show is hosted by Rush Kazi (from Amazon/OutTV’s ‘Out For Laughs’ and producer of Asian Comedy All-Stars)

And again, we’ll have Likkamore peeps down with awesome pot giveaways and prizepacks for the audience members!

Grab tickets by pay what you can donation here, and we can’t wait to see you at the show!