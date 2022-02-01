Puff Mama presents: COMEDYVILLE! Weekly live COMEDY in LeslieVILLE! Located in a cosy room inside a legal dispensary, this stellar stoner friendly show is guaranteed to be so much fun! Pro comedy including comics who’ve appeared on TV, Just For Laughs, JLF, Winnipeg and Halifax Comedy Festivals, NXNE and more! Free snacks and water! We can’t toke inside, but we can out front, and they have great selection of cannabis products including cold THC/CBD drinks!

Doors open 8:30pm. Showtime 9pm! Seating is limited, advanced tix are HIGHLY recommended! Tix at: UndergroundComedy420.com. Check out our IG at @UndergroundComedy420 to find out the performers names posted at the beginning of every week!

About the producer: For 13 years Puff Mama ran the nefarious Underground Cafe/Comedy Club, bringing in the best 420 comedy in the Universe! Many many comedians called it home and their favourite place to hang. But after Covid forced us to close our doors, we’ve been supporting other venues! And we are going to bring you the best show with handpicked talent every Friday night at Florenta! Different comedy lineup every week!