Comfort and Joy: A Holiday Offering

The Upper Canada Choristers and Latin ensemble Cantemos celebrate the holiday season in a live-streaming concert of Renaissance and Baroque choral works. Conducted by Laurie Evan Fraser, with Hye Won Cecilia Lee as pianist, the program features Vivaldi’s Gloria, along with 16th century Spanish Christmas songs, and the world premiere of Comfort and Joy, composed by Evan Fraser to words by Jacqui Atkin.  The audience is also invited to sing along with some favorite carols. http://uppercanadachoristers.org

The performance also streams on Facebook at https://fb.me/e/bQjkqpxsX.

Free, but donations are welcome, to cover the costs.

2020-12-04 @ 07:30 PM
2020-12-04 @ 08:30 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music

Virtual Event

