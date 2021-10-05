Readers' Choice 2021

Oct 5, 2021

Coming to Carry Me Home

Toronto Mendelssohn Choir concert of choral works – Brahms’ Requiem and Nathaniel Dett’s The Chariot Jubilee – with soprano Jonelle Sills, baritone Brett Polegato and members of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra. Conducted by Jean-Sebastien Vallee. Nov 2 at 7:30 pm. $30-$90, livestream $20. Yorkminster Park Baptist Church, 1585 Yonge. https://www.tmchoir.org/event/coming-to-carry-me-home

Additional Details

Location Address - 1585 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4T 1

Event Price - $20 Concert livestream / $30-$90 in person

Date And Time
Tue, Nov 2nd, 2021 @ 07:30 PM
to 09:00 PM

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

