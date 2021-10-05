Toronto Mendelssohn Choir concert of choral works – Brahms’ Requiem and Nathaniel Dett’s The Chariot Jubilee – with soprano Jonelle Sills, baritone Brett Polegato and members of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra. Conducted by Jean-Sebastien Vallee. Nov 2 at 7:30 pm. $30-$90, livestream $20. Yorkminster Park Baptist Church, 1585 Yonge. https://www.tmchoir.org/event/coming-to-carry-me-home