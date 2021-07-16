Concerts on Connolly Presents Kuné

Live music from a driveway on Connolly Street in Toronto. Neighbourhood residents can gather distantly with their families in Wadsworth Park to take in some much-needed live music.

Our upcoming concert, on July 30, will feature Canada’s Global Orchestra, KUNÉ, which brings together eleven musicians (all immigrants to Canada) from across the globe, and including one Métis member. Members of Kuné bring their traditional music and rhythms to the group, and collaborate together to create a unique global sound. We are very excited to be hosting this concert, especially at a time when people need it the most. Pay what you can. Please follow us on Instagram for updates @concerts_on_connolly