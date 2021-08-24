Cone of Sum 41 DJ’ing at FreePlay

- News
Music City North presents Cone from Sum 41 DJ’ing this Saturday at FreePlay Toronto
He’ll be spinning Retro Punk, Garage, Rock ‘n’ Roll, Motown, and Soul
$10 cover also includes Unlimited Gaming with the exception of 2 Pinball machines on the main floor at this Retro Arcade Bar
Limited capacity due to current restrictions, so get your tickets now!
http://musiccitynorth.ca/home/tickets
Venue Address - 300 College St
Event Price - 10
Your Email Address - events@freeplaytoronto.com