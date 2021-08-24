COVID-19

Cone of Sum 41 DJ’ing at FreePlay

Music City North presents Cone from Sum 41 DJ'ing this Saturday at FreePlay Toronto He'll be spinning Retro Punk, Garage, Rock.

Aug 24, 2021

$10 cover also includes Unlimited Gaming with the exception of 2 Pinball machines on the main floor at this Retro Arcade Bar

Limited capacity due to current restrictions, so get your tickets now! 

http://musiccitynorth.ca/home/tickets

Additional Details

Venue Address - 300 College St

Event Price - 10

Your Email Address - events@freeplaytoronto.com

Date And Time
2021-08-28 @ 10:00 PM to
2021-08-29

Location
300 College St, FreePlay

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

