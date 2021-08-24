Cone of Sum 41 DJ’ing at FreePlay

Music City North presents Cone from Sum 41 DJ’ing this Saturday at FreePlay Toronto

He’ll be spinning Retro Punk, Garage, Rock ‘n’ Roll, Motown, and Soul

$10 cover also includes Unlimited Gaming with the exception of 2 Pinball machines on the main floor at this Retro Arcade Bar

Limited capacity due to current restrictions, so get your tickets now!

http://musiccitynorth.ca/home/tickets