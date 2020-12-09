Get into the Fish-mas spirit for Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada’s Coral Caroling, a Christmas concert under the sea. Virtual performance by The Vince Guaraldi Trio-bute Band, playing Christmas classics live from Rainbow Reef. Join the band and colourful creatures of Rainbow Reef virtually in this all ages, live show. Dec 18 at 7:30 pm. $10.

Please note, details on how to join this virtual concert will be emailed to you. Tickets are non-refundable.

