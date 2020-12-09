NOW MagazineAll EventsCoral Caroling

Get into the Fish-mas spirit for Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada’s Coral Caroling, a Christmas concert under the sea. Virtual performance by The Vince Guaraldi Trio-bute Band, playing Christmas classics live from Rainbow Reef. Join the band and colourful creatures of Rainbow Reef virtually in this all ages, live show. Dec 18 at 7:30 pm. $10.

Please note, details on how to join this virtual concert will be emailed to you. Tickets are non-refundable.

https://www.ripleyaquariums.com/canada/coral-caroling/?cjevent=139972fd4b1311e9816601a60a240612&cjevent=139972fd4b1311e9816601a60a240612

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2020-12-18 @ 07:30 PM to
2020-12-18 @ 09:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Community Events

Location Page

Virtual Event

