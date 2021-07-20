Courtyard Comedy – Headliner Elvira Kurt

Comedy superstar ELVIRA KURT headlines a stellar line-up of Toronto comedians outdoors at Campbell House Museum. Lineup includes LEONARD CHAN, ZABRINA DOUGLAS, RUSH KAZI & MATT SANTOS. Hosted by ROBERT WATSON. August 7 at 3 pm. $20. Tickets at eventbrite.ca.

Tickets must be purchased In Advance. Performance starts at 3 pm – Join us starting at 2 pm for tastings from our Exclusive Drinks Sponsor COTTAGE SPRINGS BEVERAGE CO. Full size beverages from Cottage Springs will also be for sale, drink tickets available on site.

— COVID-19 INFO —

As per government regulation, upon arrival, you will be asked the standard screening questions. Please be sure to arrive at least 30 minutes ahead of show start time, as we need additional time to screen and seat all guests.

As it is with all outdoor events in the current reopening stage, all patrons are required to wear a mask while walking the Campbell House Museum grounds. While you are seated (either in the audience or tastings area) you are able to remove your mask while you enjoy your drinks. When going to the washrooms located inside the Campbell House Museum, you are again required to wear a mask.

WEATHER: Please note that this event is weather dependent. In the event that Courtyard Comedy is canceled due to inclement weather, Campbell House Museum will issue refunds.