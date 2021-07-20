Courtyard Comedy – Headliner Tamara Shevon

Courtyard Comedy welcomes one of Toronto’s most loved comedians TAMARA SHEVON, along with COURTNEY GILMOUR, JADE NILES CRAIG, BEN SOSA WRIGHT, ARIANNE TONG & HILLARY YAAS! Hosted by ROBERT WATSON. August 21 at 3 pm. Campbell House Museum courtyard, 160 Queen Street West. Tickets $20 (must be purchased In advance) eventbrite.ca.

Performance starts at 3 pm – join us starting at 2 pm for tastings from our Exclusive Drinks Sponsor COTTAGE SPRINGS BEVERAGE CO. Full size beverages from Cottage Springs will also be for sale, drink tickets available on site.

COVID-19 INFO — As per government regulation, upon arrival, you will be asked the standard screening questions. Please be sure to arrive at least 30 minutes ahead of show start time, as we need additional time to screen and seat all guests. MASK REQUIREMENTS: – As it is with all outdoor events in the current Covid 19 reopening stage, all patrons are required to wear a mask while walking the Campbell House Museum grounds – While you are seated (either in the audience or tastings area) you are able to remove your mask while you enjoy your drinks.- When going to the washrooms located inside the Campbell House Museum, you are again required to wear a mask.

Courtyard Comedy is presented by Gay AF Comedy and Campbell House Museum. Exclusive Drinks Sponsor: Cottage Springs Beverage Co.

WEATHER:

Please note that this event is weather dependent. In the event that Courtyard Comedy is canceled due to inclement weather, Campbell House Museum will issue refunds.