Join Breakthru Events for a special edition of our Open Mic Night, Cover Songs: Live! on virtually through Google Meets on Wednesday January 27, 2021 at 7:00p.m. EST. This week, artists will be performing their favourite cover songs.

So, GTA… You spoke and we listened. Breakthru Events is here to bring you some live music from the comfort of your home. There is no need to get in your car to drive to Oshawa to do a soundcheck, or to take a GO Train from Union Station to purchase tickets to get into the event. None of that. We have made it very simple for you:

1. Pour yourself a drink and get comfortable

2. Follow the instructions below (Performers will need to fill out the signup sheet to secure performance spot)

3. Lastly, have fun. This is a safe space for music lovers to get together and bond again, like we used to in 2019.

If you are interested in performing, sign-up for your spot using this link: http://bit.ly/39XR1cz

Do you want to just join and watch the performances, or even interact with other attendees? No problem! Click this link when the event starts (it will be accessible for the duration of the event): http://bit.ly/3o8I2KV

The event is open to the public, with free admission. We kindly ask to keep your mic muted during other individual’s performances. There will be plenty of time to interact after the performances.

