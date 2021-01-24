Breakthru Events special edition Open Mic Night, Cover Songs: Live virtually through Google Meets on Wednesday January 27, 2021 at 7:00 pm. This week, artists will be performing their favourite cover songs. http://bit.ly/3o8I2KV

If you are interested in performing, sign-up for your spot using this link: http://bit.ly/39XR1cz

https://www.facebook.com/events/204228984778580

The event is open to the public, with free admission. We kindly ask to keep your mic muted during other individual’s performances. There will be plenty of time to interact after the performances.

Follow on Instagram @BreakthruEvents for more details and to stay up to date with upcoming virtual events.