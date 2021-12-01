Saturday December 11th, the Linsmore Tavern is full of anticipation to welcome back Covered in Cash: Johnny Cash Tribute. This will be Covered in Cash’s first show in nearly two years, due to the pandemic, so they will definitely bring THE RING OF FIRE!

Featuring Rick Aulier as Johnny Cash who happened to own the very popular Irish Bar on Queen Street – An Sibin, where Covered in Cash played many capacity filled and memorable shows over the years at this popular bar! Rick’s contagious banter on stage draws you in and every now and then, when it gets more rockabilly than country, Rick Aulier tones it down with heartfelt ballads like the swan song of Cash, “Hurt”.

Covered in Cash has a great line-up of musicians, on lead guitar sending out Allman-esque solos is James Quinn. On bass guitar seasoned, Richard Bunnyboils holds the fort with a solid beat and great background oohs and ahhs. On acoustic guitar is Tom Price, almost looking too young to know the tunes, but obviously embraces them with great gusto and has a magnetic stage presence partnered with solid rhythms. Price also has background vocals that blend well with Aulier. On drums, the only Irish part of the band is Conor Garrity, who keeps a solid hold on the backbeat of the show. We are definitely going miss not having one of our favourite guys, Herve Bassett who was the keyboardist for Covered In Cash who recently passed away (RIP). But we definitely want to pay respect to the man who brought Covered in Cash to the Linsmore, as these shows would have never happened without the talented Herve Bassett!

Covered in Cash is a great tribute to a great artist! Tickets are only $7 in advance, $10 at the door! You can buy tickets at the bar or at www.linsmoretavern.com