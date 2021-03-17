Mixed Company Theatre and seniors from The Scarborough Center for Healthy Communities present an interactive, virtual theatre presentation as part of Mixed Company Theatre’s “Resiliency through Virtual Action” project which aims to address how the ongoing pandemic has been affecting the senior community. This engaging presentation features some of the most pressing challenges seniors are facing during the pandemic – fears of contracting COVID-19, feeling overwhelmed by learning new technology, struggling find the support they need and experiencing isolation like never before. This work explores these topics through Forum Theatre, which means the audience is invited in the second half of the presentation to step on to the virtual stage (Zoom) to try out strategies for positive change, thereby catalyzing discussion, dialogue and action.

Two performances – Thursday March 25 and Wednesday March 31 from 10:00 – 11:30 AM (ET) through Zoom. Free.

Register here to receive the Zoom link: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/covid-concerns-registration-145558404105

Presentation Description:

Seniors have been among the most vulnerable during this difficult time so we wanted to use theatre to help them express the challenges they have been experiencing and find new strategies to make positive change for themselves. The seniors in this project have been guided by experienced facilitators in workshop sessions to share their stories which have provided the inspiration for this final, public play intended to generate dialogue with the larger community about how to support our seniors. Scripted and facilitated by Luciano Iogna with support from Max Cameron Fearon and Lorene Stanwick. This presentation has been generously funded by the Ontario Ministry for Seniors and Accessibility.

Any Questions? Please email: intern@mixedcompanytheatre.com