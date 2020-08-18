NOW MagazineAll EventsCowbell Comedy

135 people viewed this event.

Pro comics Braydon Lynch, Danny Martinello, Natalie Norman, Kyle Brownrigg, Andrew Barr and headliner Mike Wilmot. 7:30 pm.

 

Date And Time

2020-09-10 @ 07:30 PM to
@ 09:00 PM
 

Location

945 Bloor St W, 945 Bloor St W
 

Venue

Comedy Bar
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Comedy
 
 

Cowbell Comedy
Cowbell Comedy runs standup comedy shows throughout the city 

