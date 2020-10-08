Cowbell Comedy is here with a Barn Burner of a lineup featuring Braydon Lynch, Al Val, Nitish Sakhuja, Juliana Rodrigues, Hunter Collins and Keith Pedro. Oct 16 at 9:30 pm. Tickets are sold in 2’s. $40 for 2 tickets. https://comedybar.ca/

COVID 19 PROCEDURES & VENUE INFORMATION

– As per government regulation, upon arrival, you will be asked the

standard screening questions.

– All customers are required to wearing a mask while entering the

building and being seated – No exceptions!

– While you are at your table, you are able to remove your mask while

you enjoy your drinks.

– When going to the washroom, or exiting the venue, you are again

required to wear a mask.

Please be sure to arrive at least 30 minutes ahead of show start time,

as we need additional time to screen all guests and seat you at your

table.