Toronto’s hottest outdoor show is moving inside on Comedy Bar’s opening night! We have a stacked lineup featuring the best comedians in the country, with headliner Hunter Collins and host Brandon Lynch. Tickets are sold in pairs online, the price of $51.92 represents two tickets. Check us out on Instagram @cowbell.comedy
Location - Comedy Bar
Your Email Address - Cowbellcomedy2020@gmail.com
Venue Address - 945 Bloor St W