Jul 29, 2021

Toronto’s hottest outdoor show is moving inside on Comedy Bar’s opening night! We have a stacked lineup featuring the best comedians in the country, with headliner Hunter Collins and host Brandon Lynch. Tickets are sold in pairs online, the price of $51.92 represents two tickets. Check us out on Instagram @cowbell.comedy

Additional Details

Location - Comedy Bar

Your Email Address - Cowbellcomedy2020@gmail.com

Venue Address - 945 Bloor St W

Date And Time
2021-08-05 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-08-05 @ 09:30 PM

Location
945 Bloor St W, 945 Bloor St W

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

Comedy Bar

