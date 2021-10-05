Readers' Choice 2021

Oct 5, 2021

Cowbell Comedy

Toronto’s favourite outdoor comedy show has moved from the toronto music gardens to comedy bar. We have a huge lineup with some of the best comedians in the country. Oct 11 at 9:30 pm. $20, adv $15. https://comedybar.ca/shows/cowbell-comedy-1?ev=2021-10-11

Location Address - 945 Bloor St W

Event Price - $15 online $20 door

Mon, Oct 11th, 2021 @ 09:30 PM to
to 11:00 PM

Comedy Bar

Concert or Performance

Comedy

