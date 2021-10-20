- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Cowbell Comedy stand-up show. 7:30 pm. $20. Junction Craft Brewery, 150 Symes. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/cowbell-comedy-presents-laughs-and-lagers-tickets-194667725407Use PROMO CODE: cowbell5 to receive $5.
Cowbell Comedy stand-up show. 7:30 pm. $20. Junction Craft Brewery, 150 Symes. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/cowbell-comedy-presents-laughs-and-lagers-tickets-194667725407
Use PROMO CODE: cowbell5 to receive $5 off your ticket purchase.
Location Address - 150 Symes Rd
Event Price - $20