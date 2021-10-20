Halloween

Laughs and Lagers

Cowbell Comedy stand-up show. 7:30 pm. $20. Junction Craft Brewery, 150 Symes. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/cowbell-comedy-presents-laughs-and-lagers-tickets-194667725407Use PROMO CODE: cowbell5  to receive $5.

Oct 20, 2021

Use PROMO CODE: cowbell5  to receive $5 off your ticket purchase. 

Additional Details

Location Address - 150 Symes Rd

Event Price - $20

Date And Time
Thu, Nov 18th, 2021 @ 07:30 PM
to 10:00 PM

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

