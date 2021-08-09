COVID-19

Cowbell Comedy presents Western Canada Wednesday

Cowbell Comedy presents Western Canada Wednesday featuring some of the best western canadian comedians living in Toronto.

Aug 9, 2021

Cowbell Comedy presents Western Canada Wednesday featuring some of the best western canadian comedians living in Toronto. 
Tickets are sold in pairs at: https://comedybar.ca/show.php?Event_ID=14539

Event Price - $15 online $20 door

Your Email Address - Cowbellcomedy2020@gmail.com

Venue Address - 945 Bloor St W

2021-08-11 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-08-11 @ 09:30 PM

945 Bloor St W, 945 Bloor St W

Concert or Performance

Comedy

