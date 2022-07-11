Craig Fay Live Comedy Album Recording

Craig Fay records the much anticipated follow up to his acclaimed debut album “Helicopter Rich”, live at Comedy Bar.

His warm and intelligent style and precise writing make his takes on office jobs, technology, relationships, and statistics (yes, you read that right) a must see.

Craig is co-host of the award winning “The Villain Was Right” podcast, can be heard on CBC’s Laugh Out Loud and has appeared at the Winnipeg Comedy Festival and Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal.

With TWO chances to catch the show:

July 19 – 8:00 PM – Hosted by Rebecca Reeds and featuring Peter Saran

July 20 – 8:00 PM – Hosted by Andrew Ivimey and featuring Chris Sandiford

Tickets $20 online, $25 at the door