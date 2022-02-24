Creative Current: Lavender Creek Story Cabaret

Culture, family and storytelling traditions meet synth pop, video, comedy, and hip hop as four remarkable artists explore the intimacy and power of story through live performances and late-night style interviews.

Groove to the dreamy synth pop sounds of Wolf Saga. Get lost in the world of video artist Bear Witness (of The Halluci Nation). Laugh with comedian Salma Hindy’s witty commentary and experience the force of a live performance from genre-bending, rising Queer icon Myst Milano. Artist interviews accompany each set, taking you deeper into the meaning of the artists’ work and their storytelling traditions.

Dress for the weather and wear a pair of sturdy dancing shoes! This event will take place outdoors, weather permitting. Washrooms will be available on site.

Creative Current is part of Luminato Festival Toronto