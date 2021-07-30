CRIP RAVE™ Collective Presents…

A free online rave featuring Crip artists and centring Crip community and radical access.

DJ Nik Red with ASL-Music interpretation by Gaitrie Persaud & Sage Lovell

Live Art/Illustration by Isabel Lainez

DJ Syrus Marcus Ware with ASL-Music interpretation by Gaitrie Persaud & Sage Lovell

WHEN: August 7th, 2021, from 7pm – 10pm EST

We’re back and ready to party with you!

Crip Rave: Free Entry will showcase Crip artists and centre Crip community and radical access.

The party will start early and end early with multiple access points through DJ-sets, ASL-Music interpretation, Live Illustration, ASL-English interpretation, sound description, and tactile bags available by request/delivery in advance of the party.

Please RSVP to attend this free online event and a Zoom link will be emailed to you.

To have a tactile bag mailed to you for use at the party, email your address to crip.rave.collective@gmail.com by August 1st.

ACCESSIBILITY:

This free online event will take place on Zoom. Participants can also join by phone/dial-in.

ASL- English interpretation and ASL-Music interpretation provided

The ASL-English Interpreters for this event are Carmelle Cachero, Latasha Lennox, and Rogue Benjamin

Automated closed captioning provided.

Sound descriptions will appear as captions when music is playing.

The event will be recorded, but you are welcome to keep your camera off.

Please note that a journalist who is doing a feature on Crip Rave and accessibility in music will be attending this party.

An ‘access and participation guide’ document will be emailed to registrants the day before the party.

Please email Renee or Stefana with any specific access needs, feedback, or questions at: crip.rave.collective@gmail.com

ASL VLOG by Deaf Spectrum:

——————————————————————————————

ABOUT CRIP RAVE:

Crip Rave™ is a Toronto-based collective and event platform showcasing and prioritizing Crip, Disabled, Deaf, Mad, Sick body-minds within safer and more accessible rave spaces.

The event is made possible with the support of the Toronto Arts Council.

——————————————————————————————

IMAGE DESCRIPTION FOR EVENT BANNER

A banner with a dark purple background. Running across the centre are the words “Crip Rave: Free Entry” in all-caps and bold lime green letters. On the right side there are two pink blocks with a shadow overlay. On the left side of the banner, under the title, appears: “August 7th, 7-10pm EST, Virtual Event, DJs, ASL-Music Interpretation, Live Illustration” in off-white letters. To the right of these details are two access icons in baby blue: ‘CC’ in all-caps, which represents closed captioning, and then two hands signing, which represents ASL interpretation. The Crip Rave and Toronto Arts Council logos are in the bottom-right corner: ‘Crip Rave’ is written in bold off-white all-cap letters and sits inside of a thick rectangular border. ‘Toronto Arts Council’ is written in off-white all-caps letters and is situated between two lines, which run at the top and the bottom of the logo. The ‘A’ in Arts is made up of a triangle. Next to this, is a thin line and the words, ‘Funded by the City of Toronto’ also in off-white all-caps. This graphic was designed by Casey Helm.

IMAGE DESCRIPTION FOR EVENT BANNER

A banner with a dark purple background. Running across the centre are the words “Crip Rave: Free Entry” in all-caps and bold lime green letters. On the right side there are two pink blocks with a shadow overlay. On the left side of the banner, under the title, appears: “August 7th, 7-10pm EST, Virtual Event, DJs, ASL-Music Interpretation, Live Illustration” in off-white letters. To the right of these details are two access icons in baby blue: ‘CC’ in all-caps, which represents closed captioning, and then two hands signing, which represents ASL interpretation. The Crip Rave and Toronto Arts Council logos are in the bottom-right corner: ‘Crip Rave’ is written in bold off-white all-cap letters and sits inside of a thick rectangular border. ‘Toronto Arts Council’ is written in off-white all-caps letters and is situated between two lines, which run at the top and the bottom of the logo. The ‘A’ in Arts is made up of a triangle. Next to this, is a thin line and the words, ‘Funded by the City of Toronto’ also in off-white all-caps. This graphic was designed by Casey Helm