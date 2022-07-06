Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Curveball Comedy

Jul 6, 2022

Curveball Comedy

7 7 people viewed this event.

Curveball Comedy is a weekly stand-up showcase featuring a rotating cast of Toronto’s best comedians.

The show is every Wednesday night at 8 pm and takes place in the performance space at Tallboys Craft Beer House on 838 Bloor Street West.

Tickets are only $10, best to buy in advance as space is limited. Purchase through Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/curveball-comedy-show-tickets-256059519917?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Additional Details

Location Address - 838 Bloor St West

Event Price - $10.00

Date And Time

Wed, Jul 13th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to 10:00 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine