Curveball Comedy is a weekly stand-up showcase featuring a rotating cast of Toronto’s best comedians. The show is every Wednesday night at 8 pm and takes place in the performance space at Tallboys Craft Beer House on 838 Bloor Street West. Get tickets in advance and space is limited!

April 13 at 8 pm. $10. Available through Eventbrite: www.eventbrite.ca/e/curveball-comedy-tickets-256059519917