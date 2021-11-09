Curveball Comedy

- News
Weekly stand-up comedy showcase in the lower level event space of Tallboys Craft Brewhouse. This weeks headliner is local favourite Jackie.
This weeks headliner is local favourite Jackie Pirico (For Laughs All-Access)
*Cash Only at the door, proof of Vax required*
Location Address - 838 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON M6G 1M2
Event Price - $10
