Curveball Comedy

Nov 9, 2021

Weekly stand-up comedy showcase in the lower level event space of Tallboys Craft Brewhouse.

This weeks headliner is local favourite Jackie Pirico (For Laughs All-Access) 

*Cash Only at the door, proof of Vax required*

Additional Details

Location Address - 838 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON M6G 1M2

Event Price - $10

Location ID - 563560

Date And Time
Wed, Nov 17th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
to

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy
 
 

