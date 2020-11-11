Local DIY theatre collective No School Productions, presents Cyber Hunk by Reid Millar. An online theatrical experience that follows the exploits of a teenage boy caught at the crossroads of accountability and toxic perpetuation. Nov 26-Dec 1. $7.50.

Filmed live off the floor at Grand Canyon Theatre in Toronto’s west end, the play is streaming via Youtube Live on private link nightly from 8-9 pm. Performed by Millar, the show features sound design by Nathan Bruce, lighting by Shireen Nourozi, and stage management by Rachael Henfrey.

When his best friend Devin catches him masturbating online with strangers and threatens to tell his girlfriend Sinead, Cyber Hunk, an obsessed online sex user, desperately begins to search for the exit button of his real life, running through chat rooms, the deep web, and Chaturbate hoping to find affinity and validation for his actions while also dodging the potential wrath of his friends and cohorts. As real life continues to invade his manufactured inner world through cycles of grooming, abuse, and normalized self-destruction, he must ultimately decide between doing the right thing or becoming the high water mark of his self-described “sexual revolution”.– No School Theatre