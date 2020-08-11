Cyber Lord LIVE!

Join the interdimensional entity known as CYBER LORD for an evening of comedy, entertainment and advice-bestowment. August 26 at 8 pm. $50 (price = 4 tickets).

Cyber Lord is a digitally projected comedy host whose mission is to entertain the masses and distract humanity from the horrors of the world for a full hour. This is an improvised talk show hosted by Jacob Greco (hidden behind a curtain with a voice modulator) as CYBER LORD and featuring a handful of Toronto’s finest comedians.

Tickets and COVID safety info can be found at here