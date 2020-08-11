Cyber Lord LIVE!

NOW MagazineAll EventsCyber Lord LIVE!

Good Sunday Comedy

by Good Sunday Comedy
 
Join the interdimensional entity known as CYBER LORD for an evening of comedy, entertainment and advice-bestowment. August 26 at 8 pm. $50 (price = 4 tickets).

Cyber Lord is a digitally projected comedy host whose mission is to entertain the masses and distract humanity from the horrors of the world for a full hour. This is an improvised talk show hosted by Jacob Greco (hidden behind a curtain with a voice modulator) as CYBER LORD and featuring a handful of Toronto’s finest comedians.

Tickets and COVID safety info can be found at here

 

Date And Time

2020-08-26 @ 08:00 PM to
@ 09:00 PM
 

Location

 

Venue

Comedy Bar
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Comedy
 
 

Location Page

Comedy Bar

Event Tags

 

Good Sunday Comedy
Toronto Comedy Collective

