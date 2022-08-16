Dad Rock: The Bad Apples

On THURSDAY AUG 25, 2022, at 8pm

a fun, earthy cover band called The Bad Apples is performing 20 of their personal favourite songs from the 1960s-1990s. Scattering some of their originals into the mix, tonight’s the night indeed!

Band members Graydon James (percussion), Jason Lapidus (bass), Noel DiTosto (electric guitar/mandolin), & Myke Mazzei (acoustic guitar) bring their band-of-friends approach to their favourite folk-rock songs. FEATURING SPECIAL GUESTS KATHRYN MERRIAM (piano/vocal) & ELAINE CHOI (violin), this show will leave you wanting absolutely nothing!!

Featuring songs from Neil Young, Wilco, The Odds, Bob Dylan, Fred Eaglesmith, Lucinda Williams, The Band, The Beatles, Gord Downie, Tom Petty, and more – this is a tribute of fun-loving friends, to one of the strongest canons of songwriting… in one night!!

p.s. After buying your tickets, call Free Times Cafe to reserve a table for dinner: 416-967-1078.

THIS EVENT WILL SELL OUT & you want to sit together, right?