Dakh Daughters

Apr 4, 2022

Dakh Daughters

Join the Aga Khan Museum for an exhilarating theatrical experience unlike any you’ve seen before. Seven actresses armed with a full set of strings, keyboards, percussion, and vocals create a spellbinding performance that break the walls of everyday music.

The Ukraine-based Dakh Daughters are known for creating an atmosphere of a French cabaret where Edith Piaf befriends Marilyn Manson, and intense moments of roaring anger swiftly give way to tender scenes of love and beauty.

May 22 at 7 pm. $30-$40. Aga Khan Museum, 77 Wynford. agakhanmuseum.org

Additional Details

Location Address - 77 Wynford, Toronto, Ontario M3C 1K1

Event Price - $40 regular, $36 Friends, $30 students and seniors Includes same-day Museum admission

Date And Time

Sun, May 22nd, 2022 @ 07:00 PM

Location

Aga Khan Museum

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

