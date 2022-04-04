- News
Join the Aga Khan Museum for an exhilarating theatrical experience unlike any you’ve seen before. Seven actresses armed with a full set of strings, keyboards, percussion, and vocals create a spellbinding performance that break the walls of everyday music.
The Ukraine-based Dakh Daughters are known for creating an atmosphere of a French cabaret where Edith Piaf befriends Marilyn Manson, and intense moments of roaring anger swiftly give way to tender scenes of love and beauty.
May 22 at 7 pm. $30-$40. Aga Khan Museum, 77 Wynford. agakhanmuseum.org
