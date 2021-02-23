dance Immersion presents: Versus Dance Battle

Revisit some of your favourite Holla Jazz and Mix Mix Dance Collective performance clips from the past!

Join us for dance Immersion’s FIRST online Versus Dance Battle

Friday, February 26, 2021 @ 8:00 PM

No registration required. Join the event for free on dance Immersion’s website – www.danceimmersion.ca/event/battle

Inspired by the popular music Versuz Battles, dance Immersion has invited Holla Jazz & Mix Mix Dance Collective to dig into their archives and pull out some of their favourite dances to share with us – jazz, waacking, house, hip hop, and more! Each company will battle video clips of a past solo, duet/trio, and group work. No winners, no losers, just fun!

Hosted by Nicole Inica Hamilton, the Versus Dance Battle will feature stellar dance clips, commentary from artists Ashely “Colours” Perez and Natasha Powell, and an interactive skincare product giveaway from Rub of Luv by Jaz Fairy J!

Click the link on Feb. 26 around 8:00 PM to join this uplifting celebration of dance!