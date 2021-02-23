dance Immersion presents: Versus Dance Battle

Revisit some of your favourite Holla Jazz and Mix Mix Dance Collective performance clips from the past. Inspired by the popular music Versuz Battles, dance Immersion has invited Holla Jazz & Mix Mix Dance Collective to dig into their archives and pull out some of their favourite dances to share – jazz, waacking, house, hip-hop, and more. Each company will battle video clips of a past solo, duet/trio, and group work. No winners, no losers, just fun. Hosted by Nicole Inica Hamilton, the Versus Dance Battle will feature stellar dance clips, commentary from artists Ashely “Colours” Perez and Natasha Powell. Feb 26 at 8 pm. Free. No reservation required.

http://www.danceimmersion.ca/event/battle