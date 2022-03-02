Readers' Choice 2021

DanceWorks MORPHS

Mar 2, 2022

 Interweaving both dance and music, DanceWorks presents Morphs, a mesmerizing work by Fila 13 Productions, led by multi-award winning choreographer Lina Cruz, and featuring five extraordinary Canadian dancers and a musical performer.  

An insatiable storyteller of movement and surprising worlds, choreographer Lina Cruz has created morphs, zany humanlike creatures living in the spectrum of dreams. Playful mockers, these enigmatic and mysterious evasive creatures are tireless and compulsive laborers of imagination, engineers of the black box machinery of illusion. 

Additional Details

Location Address - 207 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - 18 - 29

Location ID - 560680

Date And Time

Thu, Mar 31st, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to Fri, Apr 1st, 2022 @ 09:00 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Dance

