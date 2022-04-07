Dark Matter – A Dark Material Comedy Show

Join us for a no-holds-barred evening of comedy! Featuring some of Toronto’s kindest and most likeable comedians performing their most X-rated jokes!

Hosted by Ryan Zeitz and Ryan Beverage (two RyGuys for the price of one!)

——————————————————————-

WHERE: MB The Place To Be / 3434 Bathurst St, North York, ON, Canada

WHEN: Thursday, April 21st, 2022

SEATING: Doors are open in the event space at 7:00pm, and the show starts at 7:30pm.

All seating is general admission.

TICKETS: $10 in advance / $15 at the door (if available).

——————————————————————-

Follow RyGuy Comedy on social media to hear about future events!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RyGuyComedyShows/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ryguycomedyshows/