Dark Matter – A Dark Material Comedy Show

Join us for a no-holds-barred evening of comedy! Featuring some of Toronto’s kindest and most likeable comedians performing their most X-rated jokes!
Hosted by Ryan Zeitz and Ryan Beverage (two RyGuys for the price of one!)
WHERE: MB The Place To Be / 3434 Bathurst St, North York, ON, Canada
WHEN: Thursday, April 21st, 2022
SEATING: Doors are open in the event space at 7:00pm, and the show starts at 7:30pm.
All seating is general admission.
TICKETS: $10 in advance / $15 at the door (if available).
