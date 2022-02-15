Date Night Comedy

A booked pro comedy show. First Saturday of every month at SoCap Theatre on the 3rd floor. Enjoy date night with the joy of laughter.

Comedians: Jeevan Gill, Allie Moore, Gerald Yeung, Ariel Kagan

The host, Patrick Russell, runs 4 monthly shows around the city. Patrick brings his brand of edgy observational humour to the mix. He has performed at Yuk Yuks, Absolute Comedy and The Corner Comedy club.

The headliner, Fiona O’Brien emigrated from Dublin, Ireland to Toronto, Canada in 2012. Fiona began on a quest to stamp out the racism that the Irish face….One Lucky Charm at a time.

Fiona knows the Irish are not a race, but she cannot pronounce Xenophobia. Fiona quickly established herself by winning over audiences: A finalist in the Toronto Comedy Brawl, Semi Finalist at Funny Women UK. Toronto’s SheDot festival. Kingston Comedy Festival. Featured on CBC’s Lol . Featured on JFL and She’s So Funny on Sirius XM. Yuk Yuks on tour. Halifax Comedy Festival. Boston Comedy Festival.