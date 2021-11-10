Date Night Comedy Show

New restaurants

A booked pro comedy show. First Saturday of every month at SoCap Theatre on the 3rd floor. Enjoy date night.

Nov 10, 2021

Comedians: Sean Carson, Robert Watson, Todd Blenkhorn, Kari Johnson, Freddy Jan and host Patrick Russell.

The host, Patrick Russell, has been knocking it out of the park hosting outdoor shows in 2020. He hosts 4 monthly shows around the city. Patrick brings his brand of edgy observational humour to the mix. He has performed at Yuk Yuks, Absolute Comedy and The Corner Comedy club.

The headliner, Sai Kit has performed all over the city. His brand of comedy is guaranteed to knock you off your feet. Kai is an Asian comic who has been killing it since day 1 on almost any stage with any audience but because of his mysterious way still not known to this day.

Additional Details

Location Address - 154 Danforth Ave

Event Price - $20.00

Location ID - 562969

Date And Time
Sat, Dec 4th, 2021 @ 08:30 PM
to

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

