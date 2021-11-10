Date Night Comedy Show

A booked pro comedy show. First Saturday of every month at SoCap Theatre on the 3rd floor. Enjoy date night with the joy of laughter.

Comedians: Sean Carson, Robert Watson, Todd Blenkhorn, Kari Johnson, Freddy Jan and host Patrick Russell.

The host, Patrick Russell, has been knocking it out of the park hosting outdoor shows in 2020. He hosts 4 monthly shows around the city. Patrick brings his brand of edgy observational humour to the mix. He has performed at Yuk Yuks, Absolute Comedy and The Corner Comedy club.

The headliner, Sai Kit has performed all over the city. His brand of comedy is guaranteed to knock you off your feet. Kai is an Asian comic who has been killing it since day 1 on almost any stage with any audience but because of his mysterious way still not known to this day.