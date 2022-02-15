Date Night comedy show 3

A booked pro comedy show. First Saturday of every month at SoCap Theatre on the 3rd floor. Enjoy date night with the joy of laughter.

Comedians: Matt Henry, Jon Morley, Ben Davies, Angela Maiorano-Thurston, Rush Kazi

The host, Patrick Russell, runs 4 monthly shows around the city. Patrick brings his brand of edgy observational humour to the mix. He has performed at Yuk Yuks, Absolute Comedy and The Corner Comedy club.

The headliner, Allie Pearse, is a standup comedian and writer on the award winning show Letterkenny. She is the winner of JFL’s 2021 Standup & Pitch competition and has done TV tapings at the Winnipeg Comedy Festival and JFL’s New Wave of Comedy. She has been featured on Sirius XM radio, has recorded for JFL Originals, JFL’s COmedy 101 roast show and OFF-JFL.