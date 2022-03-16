Date Night comedy show

- News
A booked pro comedy show. First Saturday of every month at SoCap Theatre on the 3rd floor. Enjoy date night with the joy of laughter.
Comedians: Chris Sandiford, Sarah Boston, Keith Andrews, Sarah Ashby, Sima Sepehri.
Host: Patrick Russell, runs 4 monthly shows around the city. Patrick brings his brand of edgy observational humour to the mix.
The headliner: Nigel Grinstead
Location Address - 154 Danforth Ave
Event Price - $25.00