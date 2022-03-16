Date Night comedy show

Readers' Choice 2021

Mar 16, 2022

A booked pro comedy show. First Saturday of every month at SoCap Theatre on the 3rd floor. Enjoy date night with the joy of laughter.

Comedians: Chris Sandiford, Sarah Boston, Keith Andrews, Sarah Ashby, Sima Sepehri.

Host: Patrick Russell, runs 4 monthly shows around the city. Patrick brings his brand of edgy observational humour to the mix.

The headliner: Nigel Grinstead

Location Address - 154 Danforth Ave

Event Price - $25.00

Sat, Mar 26th, 2022 @ 08:30 PM

SoCap Theatre

Concert or Performance

Comedy

