DAWN Presents: Awaken featuring KDFROMTHEPACK, Bosaboi, Teebee, Ojo & LAZz

Awaken is the second instalment of our artist showcase series where we highlight the best up-and-coming talent through live performances. Come out for an unforgettable night of great music and special performances from some of Toronto’s rising Hip-Hop & Afrobeats talent! It’s all happening on Thursday, April 28th, live at Sari Not Sari (1156 Queen St W). You won’t want to miss it!

Performances from: KDFROMTHEPACK, Bosaboi, Ojo, LAZz & Teebee!

$20 Online Tickets

$25 Door Tickets

Doors Open 7:30 PM

Show Starts at 8:15 PM.

**19+, Please bring I.D.**

Sounds by TWXLL

Follow @dawntildawn on Instagram for all updates on the show and message info@dreamsareworkingnow for any inquiries!