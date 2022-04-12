DAWN Presents: Awaken featuring KDFROMTHEPACK, Bosaboi, Teebee, Ojo & LAZz

- News
Awaken is the second instalment of our artist showcase series where we highlight the best up-and-coming talent through live performances. Come out for an unforgettable night of great music and special performances from some of Toronto’s rising Hip-Hop & Afrobeats talent! It’s all happening on Thursday, April 28th, live at Sari Not Sari (1156 Queen St W). You won’t want to miss it!
Performances from: KDFROMTHEPACK, Bosaboi, Ojo, LAZz & Teebee!
$20 Online Tickets
$25 Door Tickets
Doors Open 7:30 PM
Show Starts at 8:15 PM.
**19+, Please bring I.D.**
Sounds by TWXLL
Follow @dawntildawn on Instagram for all updates on the show and message info@dreamsareworkingnow for any inquiries!
Location Address - 1566 Queen St W
