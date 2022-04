Dayramir Gonzalez feat. Brownman Ali & OGGUERE

Sun-Apr-10, 8pm @ Mandy’s Bistro, from Havana, Cuba/Based in NYC — DAYRAMIR GONZALEZ

—

Don’t miss internationally acclaimed Cuban jazz pianist DAYRAMIR GONZALEZ, in Toronto on Sun-Apr-10, with special guests BROWNMAN ALI (iconic 2x National Jazz Award winning trumpet player) and OGGUERE (extraordinary Cuban rapper from Havana Cultura) backed by an all-star band that includes PACO LUVIANO (from Cruzao), and JOAQUIN NUNEZ HIDALGO (from Hilario Duran).

—-

:: Dayramir Gonzalez – piano

:: Brownman Ali – trumpet

:: Ogguere – rapper

:: Paco Luviano – bass

:: Joaquin Nunez Hidalgo – drums

—-

Sunday, April 10, 8pm (doors at 6pm). $20. Mandy’s Bistro, 123 Danforth Ave., Toronto

—-

www.DayramirGonzalez.com

www.Brownman.com

https://ogguere.bandcamp.com/album/raices