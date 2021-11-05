Dead Mozart – West End Micro Music Festival

Concert of rebellious works for string quartet by Nicole Lizée and Norma Beecroft, two of Canada’s most daring composers. Their compositions defy expectations of the string quartet, using whistling tubes, sheets of paper, and electronics to bring an 18th-century genre boldly into the modern world. These works will be paired with Mozart’s Clarinet Quintet K581. This performance features the Interro Quartet and clarinetist Brad Cherwin.