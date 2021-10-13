Dead Parrots Society: Séancé

Halloween

Oct 13, 2021

Who runs the world? Ghouls! Hosts Arianne Tong and Rena Taylor, fellow Dead Parrots and psychic sisters host “Séancé”, a deadass spooky soiree. We are welcoming some of our best bereaved buds to murder onstage with their best material on the immaterial. Dead Parrots Society is a community for those who have experienced loss (so pretty much everyone), you just don’t have to feel weird about it as we normalize discussions around the only certainty in life, death.

Featuring Dylan Gott, Melanie Dahling and Allie Pearse. Oct 20 at 9:30 pm. $20. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. https://comedybar.ca/shows/dead-parrots-society-presents-seance?ev=2021-10-20

Wed, Oct 20th, 2021 @ 09:30 PM
Comedy Bar

Concert or Performance

Comedy

