DeAnne Smith: Revealed

Mar 29, 2022

Fresh from top surgery and with two festivals to prepare for, your friend DeAnne Smith (Netflix’s Comedians of the World, upcoming special on Crave) returns to Comedy Bar for a night of mostly new, very fun, definitely chaotic comedy!

If you’ve seen DeAnne before, you know what’s up. If you haven’t, why not take a chance and discover your new favourite comedian? (Wow, DeAnne is getting BOLD with these blurbs. Is it real confidence or bravado born of deep insecurity? Only my therapist knows for sure!) This show also features my—I mean, DeAnne’s— friends, like the hilarious ding dong Adrienne Fish. And more! (This is a fun way of saying I haven’t booked everyone yet.) As always, this whole damn show will be pretty queer, in a cool way. 

 

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $20 Advance / $23 at the Door

Sat, Apr 23rd, 2022 @ 07:00 PM

Comedy Bar

Concert or Performance

Comedy

