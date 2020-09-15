Deez Laughs 6 year Anniversary Show

Derryck Birch brings Deez Laughs back to celebrate 6 years of stand-up comedy in the 6. Featuring the 6 original comics from the very first show in 2014, you will witness the loyalty and connection Deez Laughs has garnered throughout the years with comics and fans alike. Hosted by Krissia Valiente. 9 pm. $20.

Comedy Bar is currently selling tickets for this show in pairs. Tickets are limited and are being sold in tables of 2 to ensure social distancing rules and safety. Capacity is at half of the usual amount.

https://comedybar.ca/show.php?Event_ID=14398