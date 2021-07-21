COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

DEHD, Bnny

Transmit Presents DEHD with Bnny. Oct 4 at 8 pm. 19+, $23, adv $19. showclix.com DEHD has partnered with PLUS1 so.

Jul 21, 2021

DEHD, Bnny

9 9 people viewed this event.

Transmit Presents DEHD with Bnny. Oct 4 at 8 pm. 19+, $23, adv $19. showclix.com

DEHD has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket will go to support the Greater Chicago Food Depository as they work towards ending hunger in the community, one meal at a time.

www.chicagosfoodbank.org

Additional Details

Location - The Baby G

Date And Time
2021-10-04 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-10-04 @ 11:30 PM

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

Location Page

The Baby G

Share With Friends