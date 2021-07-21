DEHD, Bnny

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Transmit Presents DEHD with Bnny. Oct 4 at 8 pm. 19+, $23, adv $19. showclix.com DEHD has partnered with PLUS1 so.
Transmit Presents DEHD with Bnny. Oct 4 at 8 pm. 19+, $23, adv $19. showclix.com
DEHD has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket will go to support the Greater Chicago Food Depository as they work towards ending hunger in the community, one meal at a time.
www.chicagosfoodbank.org
Location - The Baby G