Demi Baked Comedy

A storytelling show dedicated to weed and stupid things we do when we get tooooo high! Featuring some of the funniest potheads in the country like Big Norm, Jared Nathan, Danish Anwar, Krissia Valiente, and Sandra Battaglini. You might know these guys from CBC, Crave, JFL, and/or your local dispensary. Hosted by a Croatian immigrant Demi Ellis who moved to Canada for work and stayed for weed.

Join us this 4/20 for a special night of laughter, stories, and HIGH quality prizes brought to you by üphorik cannabis. April 20 at 8 pm. Tickets available at www.comedybar.ca — $15 online, $20 at the door. See y’all 😉