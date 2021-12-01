This is going to be a really fun night and something for all of you ’80s alt-rockers, as the Linsmore Tavern (1298 Danforth Ave) welcomes back Deuxpeche Mode! The show starts at 8 pm, $5 cover.

>>DECONSTRUCTION TIME AGAIN!

Interpreting alt.80s hits the way they were never meant to be interpreted — with sax, axe and vox — Deuxpeche Mode is like no other duo. You tease your hair, they’ll blow your minds. Expect to hear Pet Shop Boys, Tears For Fears, Gary Numan, Soft Cell, The Jam, Men At Work, The Smiths, Depeche Mode (OF COURSE), The Psychedelic Furs, Billy Idol, The Church, Buzzcocks, and so much more

DEUXPECHE MODE

• Taran Tennant axe vox

• Gary Gahan sax vox