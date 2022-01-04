Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Dezarie and Ras Attitude Livestream Reggae Show

Jan 4, 2022

Dezarie and Ras Attitude Livestream Reggae Show

13 13 people viewed this event.

Virgin Islands’ Reggae Icons Dezarie & Ras Attitude Live Show
Up-close and Personal Virtual Live Reggae Show. It has been so long since we have experienced live music in close settings. Until we can connect and vibe together in unity, Let’s enjoy this reggae show together. One Love
**Purchasing will give you access to the Live Stream as we begin at 5 pm EST.
This concert is funded to provide support to benefit our charitable partner:
Percentage of proceeds go to benefit the Mon Bijou Youth Development and Community Center, A long standing partner of Soundstage VI LLC. Providing enrichment programs for the youth of the USVI territory.

Additional Details

Event Price - $3

Date And Time

Sun, Jan 30th, 2022 @ 5:00 PM

Location

Online Event

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine