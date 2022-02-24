The ever-evolving spectacle that is Diane Coffee — the gender and genre-bending alter ego of Bloomington, IN’s Shaun Fleming — returns with Internet Arms, a swan dive into a lush, digital glam wonderland.

Internet Arms, Fleming’s third full-length album as Diane Coffee, came to fruition in 2018 after he performed as King Herod in the Lyric Opera’s critically-acclaimed run of Jesus Christ Superstar. Born from the fear and uncertainty of a future in which humankind is both dependent on and poisoned by technology, the album finds Diane Coffee trapped in a digital world, enslaved by AI.

Internet Arms marks a significant new phase for Fleming, a testimony to the idea that Diane Coffee will endure as a fluid form of expression that continues to defy expectations of sound and genre.

Co-Presented by NXNE

19+