Digidance presents Body and Soul, choreographed by Crystal Pite

February 17-23, 2021

Harbourfront Centre, in partnership with Digidance, announce the exclusive Canadian film premiere of Body and Soul, from internationally-lauded choreographer Crystal Pite and performed by Paris Opera Ballet – streaming online February 17-23, 2021. Filmed live during the November 2019 world premiere performance at Palais Garnier, Paris, it articulates Pite’s ongoing fascination with conflict, connectedness, and the embodiment of the human spirit. Canadians will be the first international audience since its premiere to experience the work, due to the coordinated effort of Digidance, a new national initiative formed in response to COVID-19 between four of Canada’s leading dance presenters: Harbourfront Centre (Toronto), DanceHouse (Vancouver), the National Arts Centre (Ottawa), and Danse Danse (Montreal) who are contributing to the preservation and longevity of dance across the country.

For tickets and information on Body and Soul and upcoming Digidance presentations, visit: harbourfrontcentre.com/digidance

Photo Credit: Julien Benhamou featuring Opera National de Paris, 2019